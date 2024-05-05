Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $34.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Institutional Trading of Flex

In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flex by 101.2% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 48,097,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after buying an additional 956,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flex by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 944,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Flex by 57.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 665,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 1.8 %

FLEX stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

