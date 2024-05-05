FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.53

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 9632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $568.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

