FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.53

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 9632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $568.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.