Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 34,791 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

