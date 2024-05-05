Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.24, but opened at $39.13. Fluor shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 1,255,173 shares trading hands.

Get Fluor alerts:

The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.