Flywire (FLYW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Flywire has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -220.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. UBS Group raised their price target on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Flywire from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

