Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

