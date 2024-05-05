Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

