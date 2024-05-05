Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Raised to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.22.

FBIN opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

