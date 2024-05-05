Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$151.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.9 %

FNV stock opened at C$168.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$156.39. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$215.24.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5510259 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Insiders have sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.