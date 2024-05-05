Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FNV. Bank of America increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.50.

FNV stock opened at C$168.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$158.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$156.39. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$215.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5510259 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Insiders have sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

