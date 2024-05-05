FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $79.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

