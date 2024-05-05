Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $20.50. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 54,627 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $642.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

