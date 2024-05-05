Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $38.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.97 and a 1-year high of $174.71.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

