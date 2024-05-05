Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Funko in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Funko Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.57 on Friday. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Funko had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $356,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,972 shares of company stock valued at $223,485 in the last three months. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Funko by 1,188.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,130 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $8,693,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,113,788 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,932,000. Finally, Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

