Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $27.72

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $29.73. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 205,982 shares.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.