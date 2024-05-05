GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFL
GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GFL ENVIRON-TS
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.