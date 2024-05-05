GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFLGet Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

