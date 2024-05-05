GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFL. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.