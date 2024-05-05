Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.42

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.42 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 1154107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 179.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after buying an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

