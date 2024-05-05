Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $407,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.97 and a 12-month high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

