Globus Medical (GMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Globus Medical to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY24 guidance at $2.68 to $2.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.680-2.700 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

