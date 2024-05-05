GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 102.82% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

