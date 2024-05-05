GoPro (GPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. GoPro has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.27)-$(0.23) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.270–0.230 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.99 million. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoPro Stock Up 0.5 %

GPRO stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $287.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.50. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GoPro

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.