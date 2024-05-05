Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $136.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.84. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.