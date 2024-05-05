Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $18.88 on Friday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $818,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

