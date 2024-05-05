Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,378,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 345,860 shares.The stock last traded at $27.82 and had previously closed at $27.72.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

