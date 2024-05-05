Head-To-Head Review: OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) & Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Free Report) and OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A OMNIQ -36.26% N/A -54.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and OMNIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OMNIQ $81.19 million 0.05 -$29.43 million ($3.49) -0.10

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OMNIQ.

5.7% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aspyra and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,871.83%. Given OMNIQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Aspyra.

Risk and Volatility

Aspyra has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It offers solutions which includes hardware, software, communications, and automated management services; technical service and support; distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags; and provides printing solutions, credit card terminals, automatic kiosks, and point-of-care units, as well as packaged and configurable software, and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, the company offers suite of configurable packaged software solutions comprises order entry, an access to real-time information and up-to-date data to facilitates and streamline job function; intelligent order entry, a link in getting remote orders from the field to corporate; warehouse, a collection of applications for portable devices that extend the existing system out to the warehouse floor and dock doors; proof of delivery which offers proof-of-delivery capabilities; Quest Total solutions as a service, mobile-services offering that includes hardware, software, and wireless data in a bundled subscription; and media and label business that provides data collection from ongoing and repeatable purchasing business. It sells its products to government agencies and Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

