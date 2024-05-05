Head to Head Review: Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Scentre Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 37.44% 7.65% 3.97% Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Scentre Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $257.12 million 8.64 $95.34 million $1.07 22.56 Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A $0.26 8.37

Analyst Recommendations

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Scentre Group. Scentre Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Four Corners Property Trust and Scentre Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scentre Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Scentre Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Scentre Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Scentre Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Scentre Group pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Scentre Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Scentre Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives. The Trust has a joint interest in 39 Westfield destinations.

