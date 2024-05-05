Head-To-Head Review: TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriSalus Life Sciences $18.51 million 13.91 -$59.04 million N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $24.01 billion 0.72 -$639.61 million $0.11 70.27

Profitability

TriSalus Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriSalus Life Sciences N/A N/A -166.18% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0.71% 4.88% 2.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TriSalus Life Sciences and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats TriSalus Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

