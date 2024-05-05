Head-To-Head Survey: Fisker (FSRN) & Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Get Fisker alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Fisker Competitors -150.54% -25.94% -9.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fisker and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 961 2497 3382 151 2.39

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Fisker’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 3.71, meaning that their average share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$939.95 million -0.02 Fisker Competitors $45.91 billion $2.49 billion -10.53

Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.