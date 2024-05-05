Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $5.12 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $887.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $272.40 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $867.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

