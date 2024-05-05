Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

HTBK stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $516.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,070.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

