HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.42.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.