Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.98 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

