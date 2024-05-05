Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

