Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Humana worth $57,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $4,865,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $541.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

