IAC (IAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect IAC to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAC stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

