IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $136.86

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.86, but opened at $150.17. IES shares last traded at $171.15, with a volume of 100,620 shares trading hands.
IES Trading Up 17.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
