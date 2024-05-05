IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $136.86

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.86, but opened at $150.17. IES shares last traded at $171.15, with a volume of 100,620 shares trading hands.

IES Trading Up 17.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,419,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,986 in the last 90 days. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

