Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $74.58.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
