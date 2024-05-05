Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

