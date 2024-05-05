Informatica (NYSE:INFA) vs. Workiva (NYSE:WK) Head to Head Review

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Informatica alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Informatica and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Informatica $1.60 billion 5.52 -$125.28 million ($0.02) -1,492.00 Workiva $655.52 million 6.82 -$127.53 million ($1.72) -47.49

Informatica has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Informatica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workiva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Informatica has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Informatica and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Informatica 0 5 6 0 2.55 Workiva 0 1 5 0 2.83

Informatica currently has a consensus price target of $35.45, suggesting a potential upside of 18.82%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $111.86, suggesting a potential upside of 36.95%. Given Workiva’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than Informatica.

Profitability

This table compares Informatica and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Informatica 0.03% 5.45% 2.27% Workiva -14.20% N/A -8.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Informatica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of Informatica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Informatica beats Workiva on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data. The company's platform also includes customer and business 360 application that allow business analysts to create 360-degree views of business data domains like customer, product, supplier, reference, and finance with simplified business user experiences; data catalog products that enables customers to quickly find, access, and understand enterprise data using a simple Google-like search experience; governance and privacy products that help users define policies, govern data, and ensure compliance with industry and corporate policies; and a data marketplace that delivers cloud shopping experience for data consumers and enables data sharing and AI models across organizations to facilitate data-driven decision making. It also offers maintenance and professional services. The company sells its products through its direct sales team. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.