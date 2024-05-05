ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.21

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 917189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.