Innovid (CTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Innovid has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Innovid Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CTV opened at $2.32 on Friday. Innovid has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,085,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

