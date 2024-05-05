Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $155.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $156.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $130.50 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

