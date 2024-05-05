InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,415 ($80.58).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.37) to GBX 7,400 ($92.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($67.83) to GBX 6,100 ($76.62) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.39) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 7,726 ($97.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,207.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,096.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,285.48. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,178 ($65.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,790 ($110.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 3,457.14%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.