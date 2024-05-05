International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 32,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

