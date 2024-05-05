International General Insurance (IGIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Stock Down 0.1 %

International General Insurance stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $621.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

International General Insurance Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International General Insurance

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.