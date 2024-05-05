Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.04

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 59035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.