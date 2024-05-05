Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.04

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 59035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after buying an additional 393,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

