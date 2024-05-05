Invesco LLC Sells 407 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Invesco LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.9% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 32,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

