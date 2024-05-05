iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.47

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.47 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 13416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.67.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $4,177,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

