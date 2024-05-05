iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,044,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 890,484 shares.The stock last traded at $22.84 and had previously closed at $22.99.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

