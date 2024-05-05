iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.64

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.64 and last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 95397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 41,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

