iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 44,383 shares.The stock last traded at $87.45 and had previously closed at $86.78.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $730.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

